FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jair Camargo doubled and homered and Edouard Julien cracked his second opposite-field home run in a week, carrying the Twins to a 7-1 rout Wednesday over the Red Sox at Hammond Stadium.

Camargo, who served as the St. Paul Saints' primary catcher last season and likely will start there again this year, followed Kyle Farmer's third-inning single off Boston starter Cooper Criswell with a line drive into the gap. Julien then drove them both home by lining a belt-high cutter from Criswell onto the left-field berm to put the Twins ahead for good.

BOXSCORE: Twins 7, Boxton 1

Two innings later, Camargo added a two-run shot to left-center off lefty reliever Cam Booser, fouling off a pair of strikes to stay alive before connecting on a middle-of-the-plate cutter.

Joe Ryan needed only 33 pitches to retire the Red Sox over three innings, and made only one mistake. On an 0-2 pitch, Red Sox rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu drove Ryan's sinker over the seats in right field.

The victory was the Twins' second straight in three games against Boston this spring, and improves them to 5-6-2 in Grapefruit League play.