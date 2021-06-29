University of Minnesota Regents voted 10-2 Tuesday in favor of renaming the Gophers football stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium.

The stadium had been known as TCF Bank Stadium since it opened in 2009, but Huntington's merger with TCF was finalized earlier this month.

Tuesday's Board of Regents meeting included a 40-minute discussion on the stadium name change, specifically the use of green in the logo. Regent Darrin Rosha proposed an amendment to strike down the resolution, so the administration could spend more time incorporating the University's colors and traditions into the logo.

But the Regents voted against Rosha's amendment 8-3 and then approved the original resolution, which had been endorsed by University President Joan Gabel.

TCF originally secured the stadium's naming rights in 2005, with a 26-year, $35 million agreement with the University that runs through 2030.

"We look forward to Huntington's growing presence in the Twin Cities and across the region and are thrilled to open the 2021 football season in Huntington Bank Stadium," Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle said in a statement.

The Gophers will play Ohio State on Sept. 2 in the stadium's first game under its new name.