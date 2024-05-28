MUSIC

Humbird

After a string of warmup gigs and spate of national press, old-school-folky, new-era-idealistic Twin Cities songwriter Siri Undlin and her band return home for two release parties behind her third Humbird record and first for the Nettwerk label, "Right On." The timing seems perfect, because the album carries poetic themes of growth and spiritual exhaling suitable for late May weather in Minnesota. It also rocks more than Undlin's past LPs, with such tracks as "Cornfields and Roadkill" and "Child of Violence" carrying a mid-'70s Neil Young vibe. California tunesmith Ismay opens both shows. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Sacred Heart Music Center, 201 W. 4th St., Duluth; 8 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $20, humbirdmusic.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

John Moreland

The veteran Oklahoma singer/songwriter scales back from the folk-tronica of his last couple albums by handling all the instrumentation himself on this year's "Visitor," his 10th studio album. Moreland gets introspective and raises big questions. "Why do I keep feeling like a soldier in a holy war that I never signed up for?" he asks in "Gentle Violence." "Silver Sliver" questions how a musician can make a living in the era of streaming. He gets political without naming names in "One Man Holds the World Hostage." He sounds weary on the standout "Blue Dream Carolina," but he implores that dream to remind him why he pursues his sometimes painful life. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $30, axs.com)

JON BREAM

When Doves Choir

Dig if you will a picture of you and I and 1,498 other Prince fans singing his best-known songs together in the room where he first performed and recorded some of them. It's hard to know who to bill as the star of this special kickoff to a month of Princely celebrations at First Ave: The Toronto-based duo organizing the big singalong, Choir! Choir! Choir!, who've produced similar events internationally; the roomful of fans who will become performers under their guidance; the storied venue, or the late great Minnesota music icon himself. Baby, you're all stars in this case. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

C.R.

Echo & the Bunnymen

Thanks to prominent use of their songs "The Killing Moon" and "Bring on the Dancing Horses" in the cult-loved teen-drama movies "Donnie Darko" and "Pretty in Pink," Liverpool's second greatest band of all time has maintained recognition among TikTok users and other listeners born this century. Those probably aren't the fans paying $125-plus resale prices, though, after the band didn't sell out of $25-discounted tickets at the Fillmore in 2022. Ian McCulloch, who sings with about 75% his old power these days, and ever-distinctive guitarist Will Sergeant are mostly sticking to their '80s alternative hits on this tour, too, featuring two sets per night. (8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, resale only, axs.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Orchestra

For a few decades now, German violinist Christian Tetzlaff has been one of the most consistently exciting instrumentalists in the classical music world, a performer who draws you deeply into every piece he plays. The lone violin concerto of his countryman, Johannes Brahms, has been a recent focus, so expect Tetzlaff to take you to unexpected places when he performs it with conductor (and fellow German) David Afkham and the Minnesota Orchestra. The program also features Henri Dutilleux's "Cinq Metaboles" and a suite from Béla Bartók's "The Miraculous Mandarin." (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $20-$106, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Cantus

Perhaps, within this outstanding Twin Cities-based octet of lower voices, there's always been a boy band waiting to burst forth. For its popular annual "Covers" concerts, Cantus will unleash its inner NSYNC and Backstreet Boys while celebrating the pop music of 1999. Expect their trademark harmonies and fine soloing to do ample justice to the songs of Cher, Ricky Martin, Britney Spears and TLC, among others. It also will be streamable June 7-16. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. June 7 and 8, 3 p.m. June 9, Luminary Arts Center, 700 1st St. N., Mpls., $5-$36, 612-435-0046 or cantussings.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Johnny Skeeky; or, the Remedy for Everything'

For the final installment of his triptych of one-act operas, Giacomo Puccini focused on Gianni Schicchi, a violent impersonator who is stuck in purgatory in Dante's Inferno. The comic opera, "Gianni Schicchi," produced one of the most famous arias in the repertoire, "O mio babbino caro (O, my dear father)." While keeping Puccini's music, Twin Cities theater makers Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp have reset the story on a yacht in Miami harbor for the Theatre Latté Da production. They both direct and star in the world premiere, which is orchestrated by Robert Elhai with musical direction by Sonja Thompson. (May 29-July 7: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Masks required for Sunday matinees. Ritz Theater, $35-$68. 612-339-3003, latteda.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

Flint Hills Family Festival

Every year, 25,000 people flock to St. Paul's Rice Park, the Ordway and surrounding environs for what is a real treat for families. Now in its 24th year, the family festival has loads of free activities such as face painting, instrument-making, drum circles, a petting zoo and a magician, Friday through Sunday. Other offerings cost $5, or less than a cup of joe. Highlights include "NOOMA: An Opera for Babies," which was co-commissioned by the Minnesota Opera and premiered in 2019 at Carnegie Hall (10:15 & 11:30 a.m. Fri., 9:15 & 10:45 a.m. Sat.). There's also work by Cirque Kalabante, a Montréal-based outfit founded by Guinean artist Yamoussa Bangoura (9:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Sat.), plus performances by jazz-blues revelers Davina & the Vagabonds (7 p.m. Fri.), and Grammy winners 123 Andrés (11 a.m. Sat. & 2:30 p.m. Sun.) (Ordway Center, Rice Park, St. Paul. $5. 651-224-4222, Ordway.org)

R.P.

DANCE

International Dance Film Festival

The art of movement translates to the big screen with Borealis Dance Theatre's fourth annual Dance Camera North fest. Filmmakers from Australia, United Kingdom, Iran, Canada, Germany, Slovenia, Russia and the U.S. were selected by an adjudication panel, bringing a wealth of movement traditions into the mix. Among the films to be shown will be "Cats. Why Do We Need Them?" by Russian director Liudmila Komrakova, who will offer insights into the process of putting the work together. (7 p.m. Sat., Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av., Mpls. $10, borealisdance.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'The Legend of the Feathered Robe'

Ballet dancer and choreographer Yuki Tokuda continues her fruitful collaboration with pianist Rie Tanaka in a piece inspired by a Japanese folktale. Tanaka will play a new piece composed for the project by Asako Hirabayashi along with fellow piano player Koki Sato, while dancer Andrew Lester performs with Tokuda. Besides the world premiere of "The Legend of the Feathered Robe," the evening includes performances of "The Firebird" by Igor Stravinsky, "Signes de Blanc" by Edison Denisov and "Daphnis et Chloé" Suite No.2 by Maurice Ravel. 2 p.m. Sat., Sundin Music Hall, Hamlin University, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul. Free, yukitokuda.com)

S.R.

ART

'Voters in Revolt'

Artist Brooks Turner's solo exhibition coincides with the 90th anniversary of a lesser-known moment in Minnesota labor history: The 1934 Truck Drivers Strike in Minneapolis. Turner, whose work is heavily research-based, began looking into this event while also considering what it means today. Turner uses hand-woven tapestries, pen-and-ink drawings, photography, painting and audio to reflect on different moments in this strike and labor organizing more broadly. Ends June 30. (1-5 p.m. Thu.-Sun., Hair + Nails gallery, 2222 E. 35th St., Mpls., free, hairandnailsart.com)

ALICIA ELER

Art at the Minnesota State Capitol

Born in Chile, photographer John Salgado Maldonado set his sights on Willmar, Minn., to start a conversation about diversity. On the third floor of the State Capitol, the exhibition includes 22 photographs that capture the culture of Willmar, about two hours west of Minneapolis. For a show about diversity, many of the photos are of gardens and nature, asking viewers why it's so hard to experience diversity in people when we already do so, visually, on a daily basis. Ends Oct. 31. (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, free, 651-296-2881 or mnhs.org/capitol)

A.E.

FILM

'Bullitt'

You don't get many chances to see one of the best chase scenes in movie history up on the big screen — or, for that matter, to see Steve McQueen at his sexy peak. The Heights is offering both with this screening of the 1968 action movie in which McQueen is a cop on the trail of some killers. His Bullitt loves justice, his girlfriend (Jacqueline Bisset) and jazz music. The last one is reflected in Lalo Schifrin's dynamite musical score, which climaxes in the chase, taking full advantage of San Francisco's hilly streets and that has since been copied so much that it's basically How to Film a Car Chase 101 (Steven Spielberg will undoubtedly study it for the Bradley Cooper "Bullitt" movie he's about to shoot). (7:30 Thu., Heights Theater, 3951 Central Av. NE, Columbia Heights, $12, heightstheater.com)

CHRIS HEWITT

FAMILY

Dinosaur Expedition

Como Town turns into a Jurassic Park-esque experience this summer with dinosaurs ranging from babies to standing as high as more than 40 feet tall and over 75 feet long. With the appearance of real life-like dinos, guests can walk among the animatronic creatures. The amusement rides at Como Town are open for the season as well as the enhanced jungle gym, Hodge Podge Park. (10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 2, $14, reservations required, 1301 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul, comotown.com)

MELISSA WALKER