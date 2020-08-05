The Lebanese Red Cross is the main provider of ambulance services in Lebanon and said it would dispatch every ambulance from North Lebanon, Bekaa and South Lebanon to Beirut to treat the wounded and help in search-and-rescue operations. redcross.org.lb

Impact Lebanon, a nonprofit, has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help organizations on the ground and is helping to share information about people still missing after the explosion. impactlebanon.org

More than 300,000 people in Beirut were displaced from their homes by the explosion. Baytna Baytak, a charity that provided free housing to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, is now raising funds with Impact Lebanon to shelter those who have been displaced.

New York Times