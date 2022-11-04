Q: I want to teach my bird to talk. How do I get started?

A: A lot depends on the type of bird you have. Not all birds talk — not even those from species that are known for their ability to chat up a storm. If you have one of those breeds, such as a double-yellow-headed or a yellow-naped Amazon or an African grey parrot, the best way to teach them to talk is simply to start a conversation.

Speak to your bird frequently in a clear voice, and repeat words or phrases you want them to learn. Use words in their proper context and set up associations that are easy for your bird to grasp. For instance, when you give your bird something tasty, say, "Yum!" Or when it lowers its head for a scratch, say, "Want a scratch?" as you perform the action. Name foods as you give them. "Have some apple!" When it takes a bite, say, "Good apple!" Attach names to toys and other objects, too, such as "Keys" or "Perch."

Be sure to learn your bird's other vocalizations, as well. They can tell you a lot about your bird's feelings. Talking, singing and whistling are the sounds of a happy, contented bird. Some birds "purr": making a low, growly noise with meanings that range from contentment to displeasure, depending on context. Tongue-clicking is often a request for a head or neck scratch or to be picked up. Some birds — typically African greys, Senegals or Meyer's parrots — will growl — and not in a friendly way. "Settling down" noises, usually heard in the evening, include chattering, muttering, mumbling and barking (a louder version of "Here I am" chatter).

Remember that talking should be considered a bonus behavior, not a must. If you insist on having a talking bird, buy an older one that already demonstrates the skill.

