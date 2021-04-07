Hopkins takes center stage tonight in the g4A girls' basketball semifinals. If the Royals defeat Chaska, they will set a state record with 79 consecutive victories, breaking the record set by Fosston from 1999-2002, a team that featured former Gophers star and current assistant Kelly Roysland Curry.
Hopkins brings a 16-0 record into the game and has won 14 of those by at least 15 points.
If the video does not appear on your device, tap here.
4A schedule
7 p.m. Hopkins vs. Chaska
9 p.m.: Centennial vs. Rosemount
More on the tournament:
Tuesday's quarterfinal game reports
Which teams will be playing for the titles? Ron Haggstrom calls the tournament
Podcast: Better than Bueckers? Former Hopkins coach on the next girls prep superstar
Meet the 2020-21 Star Tribune all-metro team
Commitment to greatness: Maya Nnaji of Hopkins is metro player of the year
Ten things to know about the girls' state tournament
Star Tribune high school sports page