Hopkins takes center stage tonight in the g4A girls' basketball semifinals. If the Royals defeat Chaska, they will set a state record with 79 consecutive victories, breaking the record set by Fosston from 1999-2002, a team that featured former Gophers star and current assistant Kelly Roysland Curry.

Hopkins brings a 16-0 record into the game and has won 14 of those by at least 15 points.

If the video does not appear on your device, tap here.

4A schedule

7 p.m. Hopkins vs. Chaska

9 p.m.: Centennial vs. Rosemount

