2:20 Reflecting on state tournament success

4:30 Conquering the pressure cooker

5:35 Falling in love with hockey

7:00 A young Black man's journey through hockey

9:40 Gaining a larger perspective

11:40 Putting his story on paper

14:20 Meaningful feedback received

18:00 Reclaiming power and sharing it with others

21:15 Dec. 15 signing event information

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tap here for the Talking Preps podcast library