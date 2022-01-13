2:20 Reflecting on state tournament success
4:30 Conquering the pressure cooker
5:35 Falling in love with hockey
7:00 A young Black man's journey through hockey
9:40 Gaining a larger perspective
11:40 Putting his story on paper
14:20 Meaningful feedback received
18:00 Reclaiming power and sharing it with others
21:15 Dec. 15 signing event information
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
