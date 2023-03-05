Simon Seidl, a three-star athlete for Hill-Murray, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for its 2024 recruiting class.

Seidl, 5-11 and 170 pounds, played both defensive back and wide receiver for the Pioneers, catching 19 passes for 364 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also has three goals and nine assists for Hill-Murray's state tournament-bound hockey team and track and field standout.

Seidl is the ninth-ranked player in Minnesota in the 2024 recruiting class and the 119th-ranked athlete nationally by 247Sports. He made an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday and became the fifth player to commit to the Gophers' 2024 class, joining Detroit Lakes, Minn., linebacker Mason Carrier; Bogart, Ga., quarterback Aaron Philo; Gaylord, Mich., linebacker Brady Pretzlaff; and Kankakee, Ill., running back Jaydon Wright.