Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Sure, the weather has been slow to warm this spring. Nevertheless, the Twin Cities metro area track and field scene is led by athletes who finished strong last season and never cooled down. Here is a look at five top boys and girls to watch at a meet near you.

Boys

Richlu Tudee, senior, Champlin Park

The reigning Star Tribune Boys Track Metro Athlete of the Year won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran the second leg of the Rebels' victorious 4x100 relay at the Class 3A state meet. He scored 27 points, more than half of his team's fourth-place total (52). Champlin Park lost only one athlete to graduation, and Tudee's relay pals Alvin Thomas and Emmit Tutt return.

Noah Breker, senior, Robbinsdale Armstrong

Winning the 3,200 and placing fourth in the 1,600 counted for 18 points, good for fifth among Class 3A athletes. Breker, who signed with North Carolina, set a personal best in the 1,500 and the 1-mile run at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet in Boston.

Hayden Bills, senior, Rosemount

Returns to defend his Class 3A crown in discus throw. Last year he set a state meet record of 196 feet, 2 inches that ranks fourth in state history. Karl Erickson of Rochester Century set the record of 201-7 in 2001. Bills, who signed with Arizona State, recently set a personal best of 58-8 in shot put at the USATF Minnesota All-Comers meet.

Kaleb Sharp, senior, Jordan

Excelled at the Class 2A state meet, winning the 800 and taking part in the Hubmen's victories in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Sharp recently ran a personal best 1:59.87 to win the 800 at the USATF Minnesota All-Comers meet. He has signed with Nebraska.

Jaivon Hill, senior, Minneapolis North

Fueled the Polars' third-place finish at the Class 1A state meet with 15 points. Hill placed second in the 100 and joined teammate Kameron Clay on the meet-record 4x100 relay. Clay posted all-state finishes in the 200 and 400 to add 13 points to the Polars' total.

Girls

Jordyn Borsch, senior, Maple Grove

Entered last June's Class 3A state meet an underdog. Left with a strong case for Minnesota's fastest female. Borsch won the 100 and 400 and placed third in the 200. She set personal bests in all three races. She will run at Notre Dame next season.

Jordan Hecht, senior, Rosemount

Two-time defending queen of the discus throw also made the podium with a seventh-place finish in shot put. Set her personal best in discus with a throw of 149-6 to win the True Team State Meet competition. As a goalie, Hecht anchored the Irish's 2022 state tournament championship run. Committed to play soccer at West Point.

Megan Clark, senior, East Ridge

Placed third at the Class 3A state meet in long jump and triple jump. Senior athletes were top-two in both events. Enjoyed solid showings at indoor meets in the winter.

Brooke Hohenecker, junior, Providence Academy

Scored half of the third-place Lions' 60 points at the Class 2A state meet. Won the 200, finished second in the 100 and placed third in the 400. "We are all excited to see what is in store for Brooke going into her junior year," said Lions coach Amy Hohenecker, Brooke's mother.

Kendra Krueger, senior, Jordan

Middle distances are her jam. Krueger placed second in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600 at the Class 2A state meet last spring. Then in the fall Krueger ran to third for the Jaguars at the Class 2A cross-country state meet. She is committed to the University of Tampa.

Meets to circle

Hamline Elite Meet: The unique, finals-only format brings together many of the state's best high school track athletes, regardless of class. Scheduled for April 28 at Hamline in St. Paul, the Elite Meet takes place about six weeks before the state meet, offering a great gauge for top athletes.

True Team meet: The only track and field gathering in which each competing athlete contributes points to their team's score. The three-class True Team meet, sponsored by the sport's coaches association, takes place May 19-20 at Stillwater High School.