The 4A results are in

1:09 p.m.

Kayla Bartol has impeccable timing.

Bartol scored from second base on classmate Grace Nosan's single to left-center field with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the defending state champion Irish an 8-7 victory over Stillwater in extra innings in the Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Bartol's grand slam capped a seven-run second inning for the Irish (22-4).

The Ponies (19-6) rallied from a 7-1 deficit to tie it 7-7 on a two-out, two-run bloop single to right field by junior Megan Boser in the sixth inning. Stillwater scored four runs in the previous inning to make it 7-5.

Stillwater scored first in the second inning on junior shortstop Ava Volkman's solo home run to straightaway center field. Volkman went 3-for-4. Junior outfielder Maya Schroeder also belted a solo home run.

It was a rough day for the three schools from the Lake Conference — Eden Prairie, Edina and St. Michael-Albertville — in the other Class 4A quarterfinals:

Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1: Junior outfielder Ava Stenglein drove in three runs with two hits as the Rangers (19-4) downed the Eagles (16-7). Two of her RBI came in Forest Lake's three-run first inning.

New Prague 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1: Sophomore second baseman Lenna Britten went 3-for-4 and scored a run as the Trojans (21-3) beat the Knights (18-7). Teammate junior outfielder Katie Boulanger had a two-run single to right-center field in New Prague's three-run fourth.

Rogers 7, Edina 0: Eighth-grader AnnaBelle Waldoch threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and also had three hits as the Royals (20-3) blanked the Hornets (16-10). Senior shortstop Lauren Freeberg also had three hits and scored twice.

The champs strike back

11:04 a.m.

Ava Volkman's blast for Stillwater woke up Rosemount.

The defending state champion Irish responded with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 7-1 lead over the Ponies in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

It doesn't look like it's going to be a very good day for the Lake Conference. All three of its representatives — Eden Prairie, Edina and St. Michael-Albertville — are trailing by three runs. Forest Lake leads Eden Prairie and Rogers is beating Edina by 3-0 scores, and New Prague holds a 4-1 lead on St. Michael-Albertville.

The day's first loud noise

10:49 a.m.

The first pitch has been delivered at the softball state tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The first blast has also been crushed to straightaway center field by Stillwater's Ava Volkman, giving the Ponies a 1-0 lead over Rosemount in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Forest Lake, against Eden Prairie, and Rogers, against Edina, have opened up 3-0 leads. New Prague holds a 2-1 lead over St. Michael-Albertville.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Tap on the game for a postgame summary or live scoring if the game is in progress

WEDNESDAY, in progress

Rosemount 8, Stillwater 7 (8)

New Prague 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1

Rogers 7, Edina 0

Class 3A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, in progress

Benilde-St. Margaret's (8-14) vs. (1) Cretin-Derham Hall (18-6)

(5) St. Francis (18-5) vs. (4) Rocori (19-2)

Simley (16-7) vs. (2) Winona (19-4)

North Branch (9-13) vs. (3) Mankato East (17-6)

Class 2A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, 3 p.m.

Glencoe-Silver Lake (20-5) vs. (1) Randolph (24-1)

(5) St. Agnes (22-2) vs. (4) Proctor (20-4)

Dassel-Cokato (19-4) vs. (2) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (21-2)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (22-3) vs. (3) St. Cloud Cathedral (22-2)

Class 1A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, 5:30 p.m.

Northome/Kelliher (19-3) vs. (1) New Ulm Cathedral (23-2)

(5) Moose Lake/Willow River (13-10) vs. (4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (22-4)

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (15-4) vs. (2) Red Lake Falls (22-4)

West Lutheran (17-4) vs. (3) Blooming Prairie (19-5)

Semifinals

THURSDAY

Classes 4A and 3A, 2 p.m.

Classes 2A and 1A, 4:30 p.m.

Championship games

FRIDAY

Class 4A, 10 a.m.

Class 3A, noon

Class 2A, 2 p.m.

Class 1A, 4 p.m.

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Tickets

Cost ranges from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Streaming

The Neighborhood Sports Network will stream state tournament games. A subscription is required. Link to the streams here.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will publish stories and other content related to these state championships and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

. . .

Tournament information

* The MSHSL's spectator guide

* Download and print the tournament program

* Star Tribune high school sports page.