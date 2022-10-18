This is the fifth part of a 50-day feature looking back at the 50 years since Minnesota's high school football state tournaments began. Part 1 is here. Part 2 is here. Part 3 is here. Part 4 is here.

Year: 2017

"Coming out on top is what we came here to do, and I'm really excited we were able to accomplish that." — Caledonia quarterback Owen King

Caledonia senior quarterback Owen King concluded an exceptional career in the 2017 football state tournament, and Owatonna junior running back Jason Williamson remained in the midst of one.

Each tied a 23-year-old Prep Bowl record for touchdowns in title games. King passed for five and ran for one in Caledonia's 57-6 victory over Pipestone Area in the Class 2A championship game. Williamson ran for five and returned a kickoff for a sixth as Owatonna ran over Elk River 63-26 for the Class 5A championship.

It was the first of what became back-to-back titles for Williamson, who finished with 213 yards on 23 carries, and Owatonna. It was the third of five consecutive crowns for Caledonia.

King concluded a high school career in which he never lost a game, going 41-0 as the Warriors' starting quarterback. He departed as the most productive quarterback in Caledonia history with 8,158 passing yards and 137 touchdowns.

"I want to be remembered as a good teammate, first and foremost," King said, "a guy that would do anything to help his team win and help the team reach its goals."

Owen King scrambled for yardage during the 2017 Class 2A final.

State championship games

Class 6A: Eden Prairie 38, Minnetonka 17

Class 5A: Owatonna 63, Elk River 26

Class 4A: Holy Angels 14, Cloquet 0

Class 3A: Pierz 34, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Class 2A: Caledonia 57, Pipestone Area 6

Class 1A: Minneota 28, Wabasso 13

Nine-Man: Spring Grove 32, Nevis 0