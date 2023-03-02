In each of the first two boys hockey meetings between St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall this season, the winning team took a three-goal lead. That part of the script was the same for Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, the Raiders leading by three goals at the first intermission on the way to victory and a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.

For the first time, Cretin-Derham Hall secured back-to-back section championships, this time with a 4-2 victory over the Cadets at Braemar Arena. Senior Jake Fisher and freshman Max Anderson each scored twice for Cretin-Derham Hall, the second seed.

The top-seeded Cadets responded in the second period, with their Mr. Hockey hopeful Tommy Cronin scoring his 27th goal of the season to make it 3-1. Lucas Kickhofel made it 3-2 with an early power-play goal in the third, but that was as close as the Cadets got.

On Dec. 22 when the Raiders defeated the Cadets, they went up 3-0 by the two-minute mark of the second period. Fisher also scored two goals in that game.

The Raiders (18-9-1), ranked No. 11 in Class 2A in the Feb. 7 coaches poll, lost three of their final four games of the regular season before defeating Apple Valley/Burnsville, Rosemount and No. 9 St. Thomas Academy in section-tournament play.

Last season, the Raiders were upset in the state quarterfinals by Prior Lake. The Raiders will make their fifth state tournament appearance as a program, having won a state championship in 2006.

These two teams split the regular-season series, winning a game apiece, 4-2 each time. St. Thomas Academy (19-8-0) defeated the Raiders in late November at Bloomington Ice Garden. In each game, the winning team got out to a 3-0 lead.