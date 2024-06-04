Random weather question of the day: "Paul, would you rather be hit by a tornado or hurricane?" The correct answer is neither.

Twisters produce far less damage overall than hurricanes, but where they do strike (sudden) winds accelerating to 150 mph can produce almost total devastation. Hurricane winds increase slower, and most buildings survive the winds. It's the water that causes most damage and fatalities, from storm surge to inland flooding. I'd reluctantly choose "hurricane," but if it's a Category 4 or 5, no thanks. At least our snowstorms don't yank homes off their foundations.

Tuesday's boisterous storms are long gone and now we cope with high winds, gusting to 30 mph Wednesday and 40 mph Thursday. A pop-up shower is possible later Wednesday, but generally dry weather should linger Wednesday through most of next week. Not a typo: Seven to 10 basically dry days in a row? "Oh no, heading back into drought, Paul?" This pattern is a far cry from 2023: much more moisture and less wildfire smoke. Very good news. Highs in the 80s return next week.