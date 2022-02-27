STATE COLLEGE, PA. – Kadi Sissoko had 32 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs, and Sara Scalia also had 32 points as the Gophers women's basketball team defeated Penn State 94-83 on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Laura Bagwell-Katalinich added 16 points — 14 in the first half — and 10 rebounds for the Gophers, who clinched the 10th seed in the Big Ten tournament and won't have to play in Indianapolis on the first day of the tournament. Instead the Gophers (14-16, 7-11 conference) will play the seventh seed on Thursday.

Makenna Marisa scored 28 points for Penn State (11-17, 5-13), which could have gotten the 10th seed by winning their only meeting with the Gophers this season.

"I just got some confidence," Sissoko said in a postgame radio interview. "Try to be real aggressive and follow the game plan. Everything worked out.

"I play really freely out there, do not overthink. Play the game I love."

Sissoko has played well lately, with 14 and 13 points in her past two games, but this was the first time she has had more than 20 points since scoring 25 against Nebraska on Dec. 6.

Of her 14 rebounds, seven came on the offensive end.