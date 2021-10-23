The top two members of the Gophers running back room, Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, are out for the season. Another, reserve Cam Wiley, entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Still, there the Gophers were Saturday afternoon against Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium, trampling all over the Terrapins with their Nos. 3, 4 and 5 running backs in a 34-16 victory in front of 41,011.

Redshirt freshman Ky Thomas carried 21 times for 139 yards and a touchdown. True freshman Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving toted the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a TD. And the remaining veteran, fourth-year junior Bryce Williams, rushed 13 times for 48 yards and a score.

In all, the Gophers rushed 56 times for 326 yards. Thomas and Irving gave the Gophers two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since Oct. 5, 2019, when Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks accomplished the feat.

The backs' efforts, and continued yeoman's work by the offensive line, enabled the Gophers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) win their third consecutive conference game and draw even with idle Iowa atop the West Division.

Minnesota's defense, of course, had a big hand in the win, too, by holding Maryland (4-3, 1-3) to 10 first-half points and a TD with 1:31 left in fourth quarter.

Up 17-10 at the half, the Gophers scored touchdowns on their first two third-quarter possessions and stretched the lead to 34-10 on Matthew Trickett's 43-yard field goal that finished a 13-play, 55-yard march that drained 8:42 from the clock between the third and fourth quarters.

The Gophers defense struck quickly on the Terrapins first possession when tackle Nyles Pinckney forced a fumble by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa that cornerback Coney Durr recovered at the Maryland 49. Minnesota went for the end zone on its first play from scrimmage, and Tanner Morgan's deep pass intended for Dylan Wright drew a pass interference penalty on the Terps. Minnesota, however, couldn't cash in, and Trickett missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt.

Maryland took a 3-0 lead on Joseph Petrino's 47-yard field goal. The Terps drove to the Gophers 11 on the strength of a 38-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett, but an offensive pass interference penalty and a third-down pass for minus-4 yards forced the field-goal attempt.

The Gophers tied the score 3-3 on Trickett's 37-yard field goal with 3:41 left in the first quarter. A 28-yard gain on a pass from Morgan to Irving moved the ball to the Maryland 21, but the drive sputtered when Mike Brown-Stephens dropped a third-down pass from the 19.

Minnesota's defense forced a three-and-out on Maryland's next possession, and the Gophers offense went to work with the ground game to take a 10-3 lead. First, Thomas broke it outside to the left and rambled 38 yards to the Maryland 32. Two plays later, Irving outraced the Terps defense to the left for a 21-yard gain to the 5. Then, wildcat formation quarterback Cole Kramer bulled his way up the middle 2 yards for a touchdown with 13:48 left in the second quarter. The seven-play, 86-yard drive had six rushers for 73 yards.

The Gophers defense forced its second consecutive three-and-out, and Minnesota's offense rode its running game to a 17-3 lead on Thomas' 10-yard TD run. Irving also had a 14-yard gain on the seven-play, 68-yard march.

Maryland answered with Tayon Fleet-Davis' 13-yard TD run that cut the lead to 17-10 with 4:05 left in the second quarter. Key on the drive was Tagovailoa's 43-yard pass to a wide-open Marcus Fleming to the Gophers 20.

It appeared the Terrapins would get the ball back when they sacked Morgan on third-and-17 from the Minnesota 39, but cornerback Tarheeb Still was called for defensive holding, a 10-yard penalty but not an automatic first down. The Gophers converted the third-and-7 and eventually moved to the Maryland 16 and called their final timeout with 32 seconds left. Instead of trying a pass, the Gophers called for a run, and Thomas lost 4 yards on a second-down carry – with boos raining down from the crowd. Coach P.J. Fleck opted to let the clock run down, and Morgan spiked the ball with 4 seconds left.

Trickett trotted out for a 38-yard field goal attempt, but Still blocked the kick. The Terps had chances to scoop the ball and score, but they could only recover it at the Minnesota 32 after time expired.

The Gophers started the third quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by Williams' 2-yard touchdown run for a 24-10 lead. Morgan's 35-yard pass to Brown-Stephens to the Terps 4 was the key play on the march that took 5:42.

On its first possession of the third quarter, Maryland opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Gophers 34. Tagovailoa threw incomplete, and Minnesota used the great field position to extend the lead to 31-10 on Irving's 9-yard touchdown run with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Irving carried three times for 21 yards, and Thomas gained 13 yards on the drive's other play.