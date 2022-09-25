College football's national pollsters took note of the Gophers' 34-7 victory at Michigan State on Saturday, and both the coaches and media panelists moved Minnesota into their Top 25.

The Gophers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are No. 21 in the Associated Press poll of media members and No. 23 in the USA Today/AFCA coaches poll. They were in the "others receiving votes'' category in both polls last week.

In the AP poll, Minnesota received 288 points. In the coaches poll, the Gophers had 238 points.

With a resounding win against a Spartans team that two weeks ago was ranked No. 11 in the AP poll, the Gophers joined the AP Top 25 for the first time since being No. 21 on Oct. 18, 2020.

The Gophers return to action 11 a.m. Saturday against Purdue in the homecoming game at Huntington Bank Stadium.