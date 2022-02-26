On Saturday night, the Gophers will have a straightforward path to glory: Win a game in regulation, and they'll win the Big Ten hockey regular-season championship.

By defeating Wisconsin 5-0 on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Gophers gave themselves the opportunity to win that title. Minnesota's victory secured three points in the Big Ten standings and — coupled with Michigan's 4-1 loss at Notre Dame — moved the Gophers one point ahead of the Wolverines (52-51) with only Saturday's games to play.

If the Gophers beat Wisconsin in regulation again — or if Michigan loses in regulation again — they'll win their fifth Big Ten regular-season championship since the conference began in the 2013-14 season. The conference champion receives an added bonus — a bye into the Big Ten semifinals on March 12. The other six Big Ten teams must play best-of-three quarterfinal series next weekend.

On Friday, Olympian Ben Meyers got a third-period hat trick and Justen Close posted a 20-save shutout as the fifth-ranked Gophers (22-11, 17-6 Big Ten) beat the Badgers (9-21-3, 6-17) for their seventh consecutive victory. Jonny Sorenson scored in the first period and Jaxon Nelson late in the second for Minnesota.

The victory wasn't easy for the Gophers because one of their former teammates made it difficult for two periods. Wisconsin goalie Jared Moe, who spent the previous two seasons at Minnesota before transferring to Madison, made 39 saves and kept his team within a goal for more than 39 minutes.

The first period started with the teams combining for only one shot on goal in the first six minutes, but Sorenson quickly delivered some excitement eight seconds later. Gophers winger Grant Cruikshank took a pass from defenseman Mike Koster and drove hard into the Wisconsin zone toward the goal line, then fed Sorenson in the slot. Sorenson blasted the shot past Moe, who was serenaded with "traitor'' chants from the Minnesota student section to start the game.

At 6:43 of the first, the Gophers got the game's first power play, but Wisconsin killed it, and shortly afterward Close made a huge pad save in tight on Mathieu De St. Phalle to preserve the lead.

The Gophers went on a power play 57 seconds into the second period when Badgers winger Liam Malmquist was called for tripping. Wisconsin killed the penalty with Moe making three saves.

Wisconsin got its first power play at 12:21 of the second when the Gophers were called for too many men on the ice. Close denied 6-5 Badgers forward Carson Bantle at the doorstep 41 seconds into the man advantage, and the Gophers went on to kill the penalty.

Wisconsin's Sam Stange was whistled for tripping with 37 seconds left in the second period, and the Gophers quickly made it 2-0. Nelson, playing his first game since Jan. 7 because of a foot injury, tipped Jackson LaCombe's shot from the point past Moe only eight seconds into the man advantage.

Meyers stretched Minnesota's lead to 3-0 at 4:25 of the third when he followed up his rebound and beat Moe. Matthew Knies, hustling from end to end and winning a battle along the boards, fed Meyers for the captain's second goal at 11:41. Meyers scored again with 2:41 to play, and hats rained down on the ice sheet.