Gophers coach Ben Johnson already knew he got a steal in Cherry's Isaac Asuma, but other Power Five coaches and national media were buzzing about him after a breakout performance in July.

By then, the 6-3, 190-pound guard from the Iron Range already committed to play for the Gophers. And Asuma officially signed with Johnson's 2024 recruiting class Wednesday, joining Alexandria forward Grayson Grove.

"If you had a chance to watch him this summer, he was phenomenal," Johnson said on a video call. "We're lucky we got him committed early because there were a bunch of Power Five teams that were interested. It's a credit to him."

Johnson said Gophers fans will fall in love with Asuma's "grit and toughness" on the floor. His strength and physicality come from a football background. But he also has the basketball skill and knowledge of the game to be the team's future point guard.

"He fits how we play," Johnson said. "He can play fast. He can press up. He can defend 94 feet. He can play in ball screens. He can play on and off [the ball]."

In Grove's case, the 6-9, 230-pound forward wasn't able to play much at all this AAU season while recovering from summer ankle surgery. He was Asuma's teammate on the D1 Minnesota AAU team coached by former Gophers player Jon Williams.

Johnson saw enough from Grove to offer him a scholarship and feel excited about adding him to the program as well. He said Grove reminded him of Seth Tuttle, an all-league big man he coached at Northern Iowa.

"He's long, rangy and quick to the ball," Johnson said. "He's just bouncy. He can run the floor and defend ball screens because he has great feet. Credit that to his soccer days. He's got juice. He's got energy, and just a good way about him. Both those guys are really smart."

The Gophers added Howard's Elijah Jenkins and Pepperdine's Mike Mitchell Jr. from the transfer portal this year — and they both are juniors. They also have young backcourt talent with sophomore Braeden Carrington and freshman Cam Christie.

Johnson said he isn't planning on signing any more high school players to the 2024 recruiting class but there will be a possibility of signing transfers next spring.

"We have guards as you guys know," Johnson said. "So, we were only going to take one more [in this high school class]. I just felt from the first moment I saw him that Isaac really fit me and our program and our needs. And the same thing for Grayson."