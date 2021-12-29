Wednesday's Gophers men's basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Alcorn State program, according to a University news release.

The game against the Braves will not be rescheduled. Alcorn State made the trip to Minneapolis but was unable to play.

The Gophers (10-1) last played on Dec. 22 with a 72-56 win against Green Bay. They're scheduled to resume Big Ten play Jan. 2 against Illinois at Williams Arena, but the Illini are also on pause due to COVID.

Gophers-Alcorn State was the fourth game canceled in the Big Ten on Wednesday, including Indiana, Penn State, and Illinois.