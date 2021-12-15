Ben Johnson's biggest fear during the Gophers men's basketball team's hot start this season was that his players would start believing the hype and eventually stop playing like underdogs.

Coming off Saturday's big win at Michigan, the Gophers were 15-point favorites over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, one of the top teams in the Southland Conference.

There was no letdown in sight when an early three-point barrage built a 26-point Minnesota lead Tuesday night. A season-high 28 turnovers gave the Islanders some life, but the Gophers used a second-half rally to escape with a 79-71 win at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (9-1) seemed eager to put on a show for the home crowd early with nine three-pointers in the first half to lead 46-27 at halftime.

Johnson's players stayed confident after shocking the Big Ten with a 75-65 upset over the Wolverines over the weekend for the program's first win in Ann Arbor in a decade.

The last time the Gophers played at the Barn, they fell 75-67 against No. 19 Michigan State in last Wednesday's Big Ten opener, but it didn't seem like a tough loss for fans that night.

Minnesota nearly erased a 19-point deficit to give the crowd something to cheer, but the opposite nearly happened on Tuesday.

Payton Willis, who led four double figure scorers with 17 points, and E.J. Stephens both had 12 points in the first half for the Gophers, who had four different players combine to shoot 9-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Willis nailed his sixth three-pointer of the game to make it 56-30 early in the second half, but the Islanders used a 19-1 run to give the Gophers faithful a little scare.

Jordan Roberts' three-pointer cut it to 57-49 at the 12:16 mark, but Minnesota started to lean on its defense instead of outside shooting to turn the momentum.

Stephens' jumper ended the field goal scoring drought that lasted 6 minutes and 40 seconds. But a steal from Charlie Daniels 30 seconds later led to Sean Sutherlin fastbreak finish that brought fans to their feet.

Jamison Battle, who had 27 points in the win at Michigan, kept the rally going in the second half with a transition dunk to extend it to a 16-point lead with 7:20 remaining.

The Islanders, who forced 24 turnovers in a win against Nebraska-Omaha last week, wouldn't go down without battling their Big Ten foe until the final minute.

This was Minnesota's sixth game this season decided by single digits. They were able to pull it out with a veteran presence. The Gophers rank 19th in the country and second in the Big Ten averaging 2.62 years, according to KenPom.com.

The Gophers eventually took care of the basketball, but it was far from what they were used to entering Tuesday tied with Iowa for fewest turnovers per game (8.3) in the nation, including just 11 turnovers in the previous three games.