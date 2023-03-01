Linebacker Donald Willis, who started five games for the Gophers football team in 2022, announced Tuesday night on Twitter that he's entering his name into the transfer portal.

Willis, 6-2 and 220 pounds, played in 37 games in his Gophers career, collecting 46 tackles and breaking up two passes. He made 19 tackles in 2022, including four in the Pinstripe Bowl win over Syracuse, and was considered to be in the mix to receive more playing time after the transfer of Braelen Oliver to Georgia Tech. Instead, he'll look elsewhere for playing time with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Garfield Heights, Ohio, native and three-time academic All-Big Ten honoree thanked Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, plus defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and safeties coach Danny Collins in his announcement. He is the 10th Gophers player, including eight on defense, to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.