Defensive end Lorenza Surgers, who spent the 2022 season with the Gophers after transferring from Vanderbilt, announced Monday on Twitter that he's entering the transfer portal.

Surgers, who is finishing his master's degree this semester, played in six games in 2022, making four tackles, including one sack. He did not see action in the final three games of the season. At Vanderbilt, he had 19 tackles in 18 games over four seasons.

Surgers will have one year of eligibility remaining at the school he chooses. He'll be the ninth Gophers player to enter the transfer portal since the regular season ended Nov. 26.