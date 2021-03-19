Gophers leading scorer and All-Big Ten point guard Marcus Carr entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Carr, who was third in the Big Ten in scoring (19.4) and assists (4.9) this season, earned All-Big Ten second-team honors by media this season. He was also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award.

The Toronto native is expected to be an early entry into the NBA draft again this year, but there are no finalized plans on his next move, according to sources. Carr's entering the portal was first reported by Stadium.com.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino was fired Monday after finishing 14-15 in his eighth season. Pitino landed Carr as a transfer from Pittsburgh three years ago and helped him become one of the top guards in recent program history.

Carr broke the school's single-season assists record as a sophomore and also would finish as the U's career leader in assists per game this year.

Gophers freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. also entered the transfer portal this week. Mashburn and Carr were starters together in the backcourt to end the season.