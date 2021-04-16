Former Division II All-American Parker Fox will get to prove he can play at a higher level by returning home after he committed Thursday night to play for the Gophers.

The 6-foot-8 Fox, who is from Mahtomedi, averaged 22.3 points and 9.8 rebounds last season had no Division I scholarship offers out of high school. But he received nearly 30 calls from schools after entering the transfer portal last month.

Fox picked his home state program over high-majors such as Ohio State, Creighton, Florida State, Vanderbilt, and Texas Christian.

"I play with a lot of passion and a lot of heart," Fox said told the Star Tribune last month. "I play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I just love to play the game of basketball. I kind of show that on the court."

Last season, Fox shot 36% from three and tallied 74 blocks this season. His best games were with 39 points and eight blocks vs. Moorhead, and 21 points and 21 rebounds vs. St. Cloud State.

Making a successful transition from the lower divisions happened recently with D-III Carleton College's Freddie Gillespie becoming a starting center at Baylor. He's now pursuing his NBA dreams with the Toronto Raptors.

Known for his elite jumping ability and high-flying slam dunks, Fox hopes this next move sets him up for a pro basketball career. He grew up watching Gophers games at Williams Arena.

So did his former Minnesota Heat AAU teammate Sean Sutherlin, who committed to the Gophers recently. Sutherlin, a 6-5 New Hampshire graduate transfer, played at Irondale in high school.

Fox is the fifth commitment for new Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who also landed transfers Jamison Battle (George Washington), Luke Loewe (William & Mary) and E.J. Stephens (Lafayette).

On Thursday, Gophers senior forward Brandon Johnson declared for the NBA draft but is maintaining his college eligibility. Johnson is considering the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.