Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson received a surprising addition to his roster for next season with four-star recruit Kadyn Betts deciding to forgo his senior season.

Betts, a 6-foot-8 forward, announced Monday on Twitter that he could join the Gophers this fall after reclassifying from the 2023 to the 2022 class. He committed to the U earlier this summer.

"I'm beyond blessed and excited to announce that I am forgoing my senior year of high school, and will be attending the University of Minnesota this fall," Betts said.

"We are extremely excited to add Kadyn Betts to our 2022-23 Gopher roster," Johnson said in a statement. "Kadyn comes from a great basketball family. I love his high academic background along with his contagious passion and energy for Gopher Basketball. He has a great skill set with an ability to really shoot the basketball. I love his size and versatility he will bring to our wing position and I look forward to developing him both on and off the court."

Last season, Betts averaged averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 record, 3.6 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game at Pueblo Central High School in Colorado. He had previously announced he was transferring to Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

The Gophers now have five incoming freshmen for the 2022-23 season, including center Pharrel Payne, forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, guard Braeden Carrington and wing Jaden Henley.

After committing to the Gophers, Betts recently expressed his excitement on joining the rebuild with Johnson and his staff.

"It was an amazing feeling," Betts told the Star Tribune. "With what they're doing with the program [in the Big Ten] and what they envision, it's amazing to be a part of that."

Playing for the Pluto Prospects AAU team out of Colorado Springs this year, Betts was one of the fastest rising seniors in the country. He went from relatively unknown to 87th in the 2023 class by PrepHoops.com.