It starts against last year's national runner-up, includes an attractive trip to the Rockies, continues with five manageable games in Big Ten play, and finishes with a challenging three-game stretch against teams ranked in the Top 25.

The Gophers football schedule might not be considered the toughest in the Big Ten, but it does present some challenges for a team trying to show that its 3-4 record in 2020 was an aberration. Here's a look:

Sept. 2 vs. No. 4 Ohio State

7 p.m., Huntington Bank Stadium, Ch. 9

The skinny: The Buckeyes (7-1 in 2020) have won five of the past seven Big Ten crowns, claiming the national championship in 2014 and falling to Alabama in last season's title game. Coach Ryan Day has won all 16 of his conference games.

The Gophers win if … they make presumptive Buckeyes starting quarterback C.J. Stroud look like the redshirt freshman he is rather than the hotshot national recruit he was.

The Gophers lose if … Ohio State is as good as advertised.

Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio)

11 a.m., Huntington Bank Stadium, ESPNU

The skinny: The RedHawks (2-1 in 2020) won the Mid-American Conference in 2019 and return five starters on offense and eight on defense.

The Gophers win if … their superior talent on the offensive and defensive lines assert its will, and Mohamed Ibrahim is his usual productive self.

The Gophers lose if … they don't realize this can be a trap game and fail to take the RedHawks seriously.

Sept. 18 at Colorado

Noon, Folsom Field, Pac-12 Network

The skinny: The Buffaloes (4-2 in 2020) took a big hit Saturday, when quarterback J.T. Shrout, the likely starter, suffered a significant knee injury. That leaves redshirt freshman Brendon Lewis in line to take the reins.

The Gophers win if … they can weather any adversity thrown at them in only their third nonconference road game in P.J. Fleck's five seasons at Minnesota. They mauled Oregon State in 2017, then needed the great escape from Chris Autman-Bell and Antoine Winfield Jr. to beat Fresno State in OT in 2019.

The Gophers lose if … Buffs RB Jarek Broussard, last year's Pac-12 rushing leader, has a big day.

Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green

11 a.m., Huntington Bank Stadium, ESPN network TBD

The skinny: If there's a gimme on the Gophers' schedule, it's this game. Bowling Green was 0-5 last year, scoring only 11.4 points per game and giving up 45.

The Gophers win if … they show up and put in the work needed to beat an overmatched opponent.

The Gophers lose if … they have ball-security and special-teams issues like they did when nearly losing to Georgia Southern in 2019.

Oct. 2 at Purdue

11 a.m., Ross-Ade Stadium, TV TBD

The skinny: The Boilermakers (2-4 in 2020) aim to rebound from a second consecutive losing season, and coach Jeff Brohm is stressing defense after his team gave up 29.8 points per game in 2020.

The Gophers win if … they are efficient with their scoring chances.

The Gophers lose if … they get into a tennis match type of game that enables Boilers QB Jack Plummer to repeatedly connect with star receiver David Bell.

Oct. 16 vs. Nebraska

Huntington Bank Stadium, time, TV TBD

The skinny: Even before Wednesday's reports that the NCAA is investigating Nebraska for improper use of analysts and unauthorized workouts, Year Four of the Scott Frost Era was going to be important. The Huskers are 12-20 under Frost, who might have his best team since taking over in Lincoln in 2018 but will be dealing with rumblings about his job status.

The Gophers win if … the offensive line paves the way for Ibrahim to have a big day and keeps the pressure off QB Tanner Morgan.

The Gophers lose if … Huskers QB Adrian Martinez is allowed to roam freely.

Oct. 23 vs. Maryland

Huntington Bank Stadium, time, TV TBD

The skinny: In the Fleck Era, the Terrapins (2-3 in 2020) have become a thorn in the Gophers' side, beating them in 2017 and '18, then totally exposing Minnesota's defense in their 45-44 OT win last year.

The Gophers win if … their defense has improved enough that it doesn't make Terps QB Taulia Tagovailoa look like his brother, Tua. Taulia accounted for 453 yards and five TDs against Minnesota last year.

The Gophers lose if … they don't play a clean, efficient game. Missed scoring opportunities doomed them vs. Maryland in both 2017 and 2020.

Oct. 30 at Northwestern

Ryan Field, time, TV TBD

The skinny: The Wildcats (7-2 in 2020) have won two of the past three West Division titles but will try to repeat this year without leading rusher Cam Porter, lost to a knee injury. The defense was hit hard by graduation, so look for that 15.9 points allowed average from 2020 to go up.

The Gophers win if … they play from ahead and don't let Northwestern dictate tempo.

The Gophers lose if … Wildcats All-America safety Brandon Joseph (six picks in 2020) ends up with the ball in his hands.

Nov. 6 vs. Illinois

Huntington Bank Stadium, time, TV TBD

The skinny: Bret Bielema, the former Wisconsin coach, has a major rebuilding job to do with the Illini coming off a 2-6 season and not having a winning record since 2011.

The Gophers win if … they don't let the Illini hang around and gain hope.

The Gophers lose if … they struggle against the Illini's running game.

Nov. 13 at No. 18 Iowa

Kinnick Stadium, time, TV TBD

The skinny: No opponent has done more damage to the Gophers in Fleck's four years as coach than the Hawkeyes, who are 4-0 against Minnesota in that span. Included was Iowa's 23-19 win in 2019 – a result that ended up preventing the Gophers from winning the Big Ten West Division outright.

The Gophers win if … they can surpass Iowa's physicality along the offensive and defensive lines. Iowa has controlled play up front, and Fleck has made that a point of emphasis in practice.

The Gophers lose if … they fall behind early. In the past four years, Iowa (6-2 in 2020) has held leads of 35-0, 13-0, 14-0 and 14-0. See a pattern?

Nov. 20 at No. 17 Indiana

Memorial Stadium, time, TV TBD

The skinny: These teams have met only three times since 2008, with the Gophers winning all three. Indiana (6-2 in 2020) will be a much tougher team to beat this time as the Hoosiers return 18 starters. The key is dynamic QB Michael Penix Jr., who averaged 278.3 total yards per game last season.

The Gophers win if … they contain Penix and receiver Ty Fryfogle (19.5 yards per catch last year).

The Gophers lose if … they allow All-America linebacker Micah McFadden (six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss) to become a major factor.

Nov. 27 vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

Huntington Bank Stadium, time, TV TBD

The skinny: A missed field-goal attempt in overtime doomed the Gophers in a 20-17 loss at Wisconsin last year, and that defeat was the difference between Minnesota finishing 4-3 and the Badgers going 2-4.

The Gophers win if … they can run the ball, kill the clock and get a special teams/defensive TD — the formula that worked in their 37-15 win in 2018.

The Gophers lose if … they can't score in the 20s against Wisconsin's stout defense.