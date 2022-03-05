Sophomore forward Erin Hedman has decided to leave the Gophers women's basketball team and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-3 Hedman, from New Berlin, Wis., has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hedman appeared in 15 games with two starts in two seasons with the Gophers. She averaged 0.6 points and 1.3 rebounds as a freshman. This season she appeared in eight games, scoring eight points in 17 minutes of playing time.

Hedman is the second player to leave the team in the last week, following junior post Klarke Sconiers, who announced her decision Thursday. Hedman is the third player in total to enter the transfer portal this season. The first, point guard Jasmine Powell — who made her decision midseason and this past week landed at Tennessee — was the only one of the three to receive regular playing time.

"I spoke to Erin yesterday and she informed me of her decision to enter the transfer portal,'' Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "We thank her for her contributions to the University of Minnesota Women's basketball team and we wish her well."