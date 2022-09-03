The Gophers' performance in Thursday's 38-0 opening win against New Mexico State made P.J. Fleck double down on proclaiming this is the fastest defense he's ever coached.

Fleck is excited about the talent defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has to work with this year. Not expected is a major drop-off after the Gophers lost several key starters from a defense that ranked third nationally in fewest total yards allowed in 2021.

"They played with relentless energy, they were incredibly focused, and they knew the game plan inside and out," Fleck said. "That's a credit to the players because we challenged them."

Fleck didn't have to say much for the returners to understand the challenge of replacing key losses to a stout defensive rotation, including third-round NFL draft pick Boye Mafe, leading tackler Jack Gibbens and steady cornerback Coney Durr.

No individual performance Thursday necessarily jumped off the stat sheet defensively, but the program's first season opening shutout since 2006 had numbers on par with last year.

New Mexico State managed just 91 total yards and six first downs and had just two plays longer than 10 yards. It was a continuation from last season, when the Gophers held their final eight opponents under their average for total offense.

This time, Rossi's defense was diligent studying video from NMSU's 23-12 opening loss vs. Nevada. Not only were the Gophers disciplined with just one penalty on defense, but they also showed off the speed everyone has been talking about this fall.

The Catapult system monitors the speed of athletes in practice with a GPS tracker, which also helps players achieve peak performance in games.

If a player runs 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, that has to translate onto the field. So the Gophers' impact Thursday was an example of how much they've used all of the technology and game plan available to them from training camp.

"The numbers show that this is the fastest defense," said senior linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, who had a team-high five tackles. "We just have to continue to apply that speed. What I mean by that is with our film study and with our preparation."

New Mexico State's two quarterbacks combined for just 53 passing yards with one interception. The Aggies were far from a formidable passing offense entering the night with four interceptions against Nevada, but Fleck's defense provided a glimpse of its strengths in the secondary.

Veteran starters Tyler Nubin and Jordan Howden return at safety, but the talent of Terrell Smith and Justin Walley is apparent. Smith recorded the game's only interception but Walley came close with a pick that was overturned in the first quarter.

Mafe, an All-Big Ten defensive end last season, is gone. A lineman with similar freakish athleticism is senior Trill Carter, who had two tackles for the Gophers. Carter is one of the team's fastest players, and unlocking his potential could be a major factor this season.

Senior Thomas Rush, who had 5 1/2 sacks in 2021, picked up the U's first sack Thursday, but sophomore Danny Striggow also got into the mix by bringing down backup QB Gavin Frakes in the second half. Striggow and Kyler Baugh tied Rush with three tackles to lead a defensive line with three new starters.

Rush started four games earlier last season. Baugh started 18 games in his career before transferring from Houston Baptist. The least experienced starter Thursday was sophomore Jalen Logan-Redding, but he made his presence felt.

"He's really come a long way from where he was even in spring ball," Rush said. "The leaps he took over the summer and even through fall camp the progress he made was needed for this D-line."

The Gophers likely won't get their first true test until the Sept. 17 home game vs. Colorado, but this week's opponent, Western Illinois, gives them a chance to extend an impressive defensive streak.

They've held 13 straight opponents under 27 or fewer points, the longest stretch since 1962-65.

THE STREAK (Consecutive games of Gophers holding opponents under 27 points)

2021 season

31-26 W vs. Miami of Ohio

30-0 W at Colorado

14-10 L vs. Bowling Green

20-13 W at Purdue

30-23 W vs. Nebraska

34-16 W vs. Maryland

41-14 W at Northwestern

14-6 L vs. Illinois

27-22 L at Iowa

35-14 W at Indiana

22-13 W vs. Wisconsin

18-6 W vs. West Virginia

2022 season

38-0 W vs. New Mexico State