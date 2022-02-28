Ben Johnson will have to wait until next season to make Williams Arena a homecourt advantage for the Gophers men's basketball program, but it was still an exciting finish this year.

Senior Payton Willis had 28 points trying to go out with a win in his last home game Sunday night, but the Gophers' comeback attempt down 27 points fell short in a 84-79 loss against Indiana.

Willis missed the Northwestern win last weekend due to COVID-19 protocol, but he made his return to the court and came off the bench in Wednesday's 68-67 loss against Wisconsin.

The 6-4 Fayetteville, Ark., native had 19 points in the second half Sunday, including a seventh three-pointer to cut it to 74-67 with 2 ½ minutes left in the game.

E.J. Stephens, who finished with 14 points, followed with Minnesota's 14th three-pointer of the game to cap a 24-4 run to make it a three-point game, but Johnson's team ran out of time.

The Gophers (13-14, 4-14) finished 3-7 in Big Ten home games in Johnson's first year, the fewest conference wins at the Barn since 2017-18.

The highlight of the home slate for Minnesota this season had been Willis' 32 points in a Jan. 22 victory against Rutgers, which is still playing for an NCAA tournament bid.

The Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9), who were just on a five-game losing streak last week, seemed to have more to play for Sunday trying to keep themselves in contention for the Big Dance.

Johnson's Gophers opened the game with a 4-0 lead, but they were outscored 27-11 after a long-range barrage from Indiana, which hit six of its 10 three-pointers in the first half.

Xavier Johnson had 24 points to lead the Hoosiers, who turned a seven-point halftime advantage into a 27-point lead until the Gophers made one last comeback attempt.

Jamison Battle nailed a three-pointer to pull the Gophers within 45-36, but Indiana's 25-10 run was capped by a Rob Phinisee three-pointer to go ahead 70-43 with 8:21 left in the second half.

Gophers faithful didn't realize their team still had some fight left in them. It started with a baseline dunk from Sean Sutherlin, who had been the team's spark off the bench all season.

Sutherlin, one of eight seniors honored after the game Sunday night, talked about living a dream playing in front of his family and friends after transferring from New Hampshire. The Irondale had five points during the late rally, including a layup to cut it to 72-61 with just under four minutes remaining.

Stephens and Sutherlin combined for 27 points in their final home game. Eric Curry, who overcame multiple season-ending injuries to play his sixth season, finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Willis, who transferred back to Minnesota from College of Charleston, had struggled a week ago when he was under the weather in blowout losses at Penn State and Ohio State, but he showed why he was a big get for Johnson this season.

Johnson talked about being grateful for what his seniors have done to help him establish the program's culture in his first year.

Six of the seniors joined the Gophers for the first time this season, including rotation players E.J. Stephens (Lafayette), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), Charlie Daniels (Stephen F. Austin).

The Gophers finish the regular season with back-to-back road games against Maryland and Northwestern this week, so they hope to still build momentum going into the Big Ten tournament.