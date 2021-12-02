The Gophers women's hockey team had an 11-game winning streak come to an end in Nashville last Saturday.

Heading into this weekend's series at top-ranked and defending national champion Wisconsin, Gophers senior forward Abigail Boreen said the Gophers' 2-1 loss to Colgate was "not a bad thing. We take the loss as a learning [experience]. We just have to regroup."

Gophers coach Brad Frost said that despite the loss, "the trip was fun. We played really well against Mercyhurst [last Friday]. The game against Colgate was one of the most interesting I've seen — 14 penalties on the two teams through two periods. It was a battle of special teams. It would have been nice to win. We can always get better."

Boreen agrees that the Gophers can improve, "at not getting penalties. But, our penalty-kill was good."

This weekend's series between the No. 5 Gophers (12-4 overall, 7-3 WCHA) and Wisconsin (15-0-1, 11-0-1 WCHA) will feature two of the top four offenses in Division I women's hockey.

The Gophers are fourth in goals scored (68) while the Badgers are third (80). The Badgers have outscored their opponents, 80-14.

The Badgers opened the season with 12 consecutive victories before the winning streak ended with a 0-0 tie against Bemidji State at home. The Badgers won the shootout to earn the extra point, then defeated the Beavers, 8-1, the next night. The Badgers then swept St. Thomas in St. Paul, 7-1 and 5-1, before being idle last weekend.

The Badgers have three players with at least 10 goals — Casey O'Brien (16), Makenna Webster (14) and Daryl Watts (11).

Watts was named a first-team All-America last season after leading the WCHA in goals, points, game-winning goals and plus/minus.

"She's gifted," said Boreen. "You have to be aware of her when she's on the ice."

Frost said the Badgers "are what we expected. They're a good team and well-coached."

Badgers defender Grace Bowlby, a senior from Edina, has contributed 14 points (one goal, 13 assists). She was a first-team All-America last season.

Boreen, a Wisconsin native who played high school hockey at Hill-Murray, has eight goals and 13 assists in 16 games this season. She had eight goals in 20 games last season.