How will the Gophers come back from their unexpected 14-10 loss to Bowling Green despite being a 31-point favorite. We'll find out when the Big Ten season resumes with Minnesota playing at Purdue as the Big ten season resumes.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 201, 203
Young receivers are struggling so far
Three things to know about Purdue
QB dilemma: Morgan's worsening play
Gophers look to learn from Bowling Green failures
Many 'single things' created Homecoming embarrassment
Scoggins: Loss to Bowling Green inexcusable