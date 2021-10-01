Gophers at Purdue

11 a.m. Saturday, Ross-Ade Stadium, BTN (100.3-FM)

Line: Purdue by 3

The Gophers return to Big Ten play with a trip to Purdue, a team they've defeated three consecutive times, including last year's 34-31 triumph that left Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm furious over the officiating late in the fourth quarter. Minnesota will try to even its Big Ten record at 1-1 and get back in the chase for the West Division title.

Three big story lines

Which Gophers team will show up?

Will fans see the dominant squad that routed Colorado 30-0 in Boulder and held the Buffaloes to 63 total yards? Or will the sleepwalking, offensively challenged unit that lost at home to 31-point underdog Bowling Green rear its ugly head again?

Fixing the passing game

Sure, the Gophers' top receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, was limited to two plays, but the coaching staff can't think that ultraconservative offensive approach employed against Bowling Green will work against Purdue. QB Tanner Morgan completed only three of 11 passes after the first Minnesota possession.

Fix the special teams

Last week, special teams were problem No. 2 for the Gophers, with a roughing-the-punter penalty and an illegal formation penalty negating defensive stops during a crucial fourth-quarter possession. Add in short punts and questionable punt return decisions, and it was a mess.

Two key matchups

Gophers tackle Sam Schlueter vs. Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis

A 6-4, 275-pound junior, Karlaftis is one of the Big Ten's best defensive linemen, and he has two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss this season. The Gophers will need a bounce-back game from Schlueter and the offensive line after Bowling Green posted four sacks last week.

Dylan Wright vs. Purdue's secondary

The Gophers are optimistic that Autman-Bell can play, but even if he's back, they still need Wright to rebound from last week's game in which his inconsistent play led to less time on the field. His big-play ability is needed in a passing game that's struggling.

One stat that matters

440 Rushing yards since Sept. 11 for Gophers running back Trey Potts, a total that leads the nation in that span. Overall, he has 474 yards and five TDs.

The Gophers will win if …

They play with anger, embarrassment and purpose that was sorely lacking against Bowling Green. Also, the forward pass isn't something to fear.

The Boilermakers will in if …

Star receiver David Bell (concussion) plays and becomes a major factor. Last year, he had two TD catches against the Gophers.

Prediction

Gophers 23, Purdue 20