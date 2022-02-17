Ben Johnson's first month as Gophers men's basketball coach saw his team win all four games away from home, including three true road victories at Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, and Michigan.

But it's been a tough time on the road for Johnson's squad since then.

The Gophers lost their seventh straight road game Thursday afternoon, falling 67-46 against Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center.

It was their worst loss against Penn State in program history, dating back to the first meeting in 1975.

Last weekend, the Gophers (13-12, 3-12 in the Big Ten) ended a five-game losing streak with a 76-70 win against Penn State at Williams Arena. The U's last win before that was against Rutgers on Jan. 22.

The rematch came quickly in a rescheduled game from Jan. 19 due to COVID-19 issues within Minnesota's program. And the Nittany Lions made key adjustments with the quick turnaround.

Penn State scored 40 points in the paint and shot 65% in the second half, but defense was the biggest difference.

After a career-high 22 points last Saturday against Penn State, Gophers center Eric Curry had just one point on 0-for-6 shooting from the field Thursday in 22 minutes.

Curry, who battled an ankle injury last month, appeared fatigued in Minnesota's second straight road game. The Gophers lost 70-45 on Tuesday at Ohio State, the program's lowest scoring game since 2013.

Jamison Battle, listed at 6-7 and 225 pounds, replaced Curry at center for stretches in the second half. Johnson was trying to generate more offense, but Battle didn't have much support Thursday. He was the only Minnesota player in double figures with 16 points.

The Nittany Lions (11-12, 6-9) upset Michigan State on Tuesday to snap a three-game slide. They seemed to have revenge on their mind hosting the Gophers two days later.

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry took advantage of Minnesota's vulnerable interior with John Harrar in the first half. His guards attacked the basket to open the second half with four straight field goals to lead 36-22.

The Gophers pulled within 36-25 with Battle's second straight three-pointer in the second half, but the Nittany Lions pulled away with a 21-8 run.

Jalen Pickett, who had a team-high 20 points, scored seven points during a 13-0 run that was capped with a three-pointer for a 57-33 lead with nine minutes to play.

In his team's last road win Dec. 11 at Michigan, Battle had a season-high 27 points, but the Gophers also had three other starters in double figures. They had four starters in double figures in last Saturday's win against the Nittany Lions, but shooting woes carried over from Columbus.

In Tuesday's blowout loss at Ohio State, the Gophers shot just 23% in the second half. They were 32% from the field Thursday at Penn State, including 10-for-34 inside the arc.

The Gophers have found ways to regroup at home this season, so they'll try to find their spark in a third game in five days Saturday hosting Northwestern at the Barn.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.