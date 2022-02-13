First-year coach Ben Johnson doesn't want to imagine where the Gophers would be without senior captains Eric Curry and Payton Willis, who both weren't expected to play this season.

Last March, Willis was considering playing pro basketball overseas after leaving Minnesota and finishing his senior season at College of Charleston in South Carolina.

The weather had turned from frigid to the heat of summer when Curry sat in the Gophers basketball offices as a graduate assistant after announcing his retirement from hoops.

But Curry and Willis eventually decided to reunite for one last season together – and they wouldn't let the Gophers continue to slide. They combined for 40 points to help the U snap a five-game losing streak with a 76-70 victory Saturday night against Penn State at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (12-10, 3-10 in the Big Ten) took a 48-42 lead early in the second half after Curry's six straight points, including his first three-pointer of the season. Fittingly, the long-range basket came on the 10th assist from Willis, his longtime friend.

Curry, who had 12 of his career-high 22 points in the first half, was finally feeling completely healthy again after injuring his left ankle following a 19-point performance in a Jan. 12 loss at Michigan State.

After three major injuries during his career, Curry was able to battle back this season to give Johnson the team's lone inside presence. Willis, who scored 18 points Saturday, was the team's point guard and best three-point shooter.

Following E.J. Stephens' free throw to give the Gophers a one-point lead, Willis backed his defender down and scored for a 70-67 lead with 1:08 to play.

Curry and Willis scored 17 straight points for the Gophers in the second half. Curry's jump hook gave his team a 56-48 lead with 12:45 remaining, but the momentum would swing.

The Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9) were 14th in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (40.0) and scoring offense (63.0), but they took advantage of little resistance at the rim from their undersized foe.

Sam Sessoms, who scored 18 points, scored on an off-balanced layup to cap a 19-9 run to give Penn State a 67-65 lead with 3:45 to play.

Sessoms, Seth Lundy, and John Harrar combined for 47 points, which helped Penn State score 38 points in the paint. And that made it closer than it probably could've been for Johnson's team Saturday.

In Wednesday's 78-65 loss in Lincoln, Nebraska shot 58 percent in the second half, including 61% inside the arc. They outscored Minnesota 40-22 in points in the paint and scored 25 points off 18 turnovers.

In last Sunday's 71-59 loss at Iowa, the Hawkeyes shot 52% in the second half – and the lack of toughness in the second half from his veteran players frustrated Johnson mightily.

The Gophers allowed the Nittany Lions to shoot 55 percent Saturday, but they finally were able to come up with the defensive stops when they needed them.

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry called a timeout with a minute left with the Gophers ahead by three points, but Harrar was forced into a traveling call in the paint.

Two possessions later, Sessoms was called for taking extra steps. And Stephens drilled his fourth straight free throw under 20 seconds left to extend it to a 74-68 advantage.

After a mid-January matchup at State College was postponed due to COVID-19 within the program, the Gophers will play Penn State again on Feb. 17.