KANSAS CITY, MO. – For once, the sub-.500 Twins looked evenly matched with an opponent.

Or at least, Josh Donaldson did.

The Twins third baseman and Kansas City designated hitter Salvador Perez went tit-for-tat, trading first-inning home runs in Thursday's game at Kauffman Stadium.

The first installment of a four-game series had the home team winning 6-5.

Offensively, the Twins have been inconsistent this year, struggling to string together hits, especially in the later innings. On Thursday, they notched at least one hit in each of the first five innings.

Donaldson started the scoring in the first inning, smacking a home run to left field off Royals starter Kris Bubic. It was his first homer since May 17.

Perez followed up, though, taking his first pitch from J.A. Happ 456 feet down the middle of the park.

While Happ retired all three batters in the second inning, he loaded the bases from three consecutive singles in the third, eventually walking in a run by hitting Andrew Benintendi with a pitch. But yet again, the Twins responded in the fourth, putting runners in scoring position from Miguel Sano's walk and Ryan Jeffers' line-drive single. Nick Gordon then recorded his first major league RBI, scoring Sano on a ground ball.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Hunter Dozier hit a home run in close to the same spot as Donaldson to give the Royals the lead once more. Happ gave up two more hits that inning, which set up Whit Merrifield for a sacrifice fly.

The Twins chased Bubic from the game in the fifth after the first three batters reached base. Donaldson and Polanco both hit doubles, with Polanco's scoring Donaldson, before Nelson Cruz reached on a throwing error to first. Kyle Zimmer came in but allowed Sano a sacrifice fly to score Polanco.

Perez came back for his second home run off Happ — this one to right field — to start the fifth inning. Both teams were hitless through the sixth inning before Donaldson sent his second homer of the game to center field off reliever Jakob Junis.

The Twins' youthful outfield hindered the team in the bottom of the seventh from center fielder Gilberto Celestino's two-error play. Reliever Hansel Robles walked the first batter he faced, and pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson stole second. Benintendi appeared to hit into an easy fly out, with left fielder Trevor Larnach primed to catch the ball. But then Celestino — the sixth player to start in center field for the Twins this season because of a plethora of injuries — flew in to intercept.

But he dropped the ball and then in a panic threw between first and second base, allowing Dyson to run home and put Kansas City in the lead.

"You just have to come in and be ready to compete right off the bat," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game of his young call-ups. "You have to have no fear. You have to just come in and play. … It's a survival mechanism. Guys show up, and they figure it out."

Celestino, playing his second major league game, might still be in the thick of that process.

The Twins dropped to 22-35 while their American League Central rivals climbed back to .500.