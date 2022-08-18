Sammy Walker, a center who spent the past three seasons as captain of the Gophers men's hockey team, has signed a two-year, entry level contract with the Wild, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune.

Walker, 23, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017, but he did not to sign with the team and became an NHL free agent. The former Minnesota Mr. Hockey from Edina had 14 goals and 13 assists in helping the Gophers win the Big Ten regular-season title and advance to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time since 2014.

The 5-11, 165-pound Walker could have returned for a fifth year with the Gophers because the NCAA granted players a COVID-19 waiver but instead decided to start his pro career. The speedy center finished with 48 goals and 64 assists with the Gophers.

Walker will attend training camp with the Wild and is likely to start his pro career with Iowa of the AHL.