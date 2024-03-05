Introduction: Host Michael Rand dissects the Timberwolves' 4-3 home stand, which included a ton of back-to-back games plus wins over the teams they were supposed to beat and losses to all the true contenders. It leaves Minnesota 43-19 with 20 games left -- and still in search of a little more consistency before the playoffs arrive.

8:00: D. Orlando Ledbetter, longtime Falcons beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution joins Rand for a breakdown of Atlanta's quarterback pursuit. With Kirk Cousins approaching free agency next week, Ledbetter says the current Vikings QB will be Atlanta's No. 1 target if he becomes available. Will the Falcons offer more stability than Minnesota?

25:00: Rand connects the dots between the Falcons, Vikings and Broncos QB situations. Could Russell Wilson wind up in Minnesota?

31:00: The end of the road for Josh Donaldson.

