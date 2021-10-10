More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Who would have thought? Kicker rescues Vikings after fourth-quarter meltdown
The Vikings blew a 10-point lead to winless Detroit in the last five minutes, and needed a 54-yard field goal from Greg Joseph as time ran out for the 19-17 victory.
Vikings
Souhan: Awkward Cousins-Zimmer moment perfect snapshot of Vikings season
The Vikings had just pulled off a victory made miraculous by their own ineptitude, and now Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer were feeding raw video evidence of … something.
TV & Media
Minnesota's own 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young is a good sport — no matter what game
She's calling the shots at last in a season filmed partly in her home state: "I love my Minnesotans."
Access Vikings
Podcast: Confidence in offense a topic after Cousins leads comeback win
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Jim Souhan discuss the confidence in the Vikings offense, or perhaps lack thereof from the coaching staff, from U.S. Bank Stadium after the narrow 19-17 win over Detroit.
Sports
Reusse on Vikings' near collapse — and that Zimmer-Cousins thing
It was another you-can't-make-this-up ending for the Vikings, and columnist Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery to sort it out. Also, long, long MLB playoff games and soccer talk.