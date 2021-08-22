More from Star Tribune
Randball
Vikings should be flattering Cousins, not actively making him unhappy
It's been a rough month for Kirk Cousins. It's easy to forget that for all the questions, there are some things he does very well — and that the Vikings need to remember that.
Vikings
Vikings planning to bring back defensive end Everson Griffen
The 33-year-old would return for a second stint with the team after spending the 2020 season in Dallas and Detroit
Sports
Patrick Reusse on the most pressure Kirk Cousins has ever felt
The Vikings offense hasn't scored a touchdown in two games,which included three shaky drives from Cousins in the loss to indianapolis. Has the quarterback ever been under this much pressure?
Nation
Afghan refugees begin arriving at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin
Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin for temporary housing and support after their home country fell to the Taliban.
Coronavirus
First Minneapolis restaurant requires vaccine proof or negative COVID test to dine inside
Hark! Cafe's policy, starting Tuesday, mirrors that of entertainment venues and restaurants in other cities.