Morning forecast: Increasing clouds, high 73
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 6
Paul Douglas
Weather Bliss Gives Way to Late Week Puddles
We've had quite a run of 70s and 80s in recent weeks. When the weather is this nice for this long I get paranoid, waiting for the other shoe (boot) to drop. No big, headline-grabbing storms are brewing just yet, but a few welcome showers and T-storms are likely from Thursday into the weekend. Chipping away at drought, one storm at a time.
Evening forecast: Low of 58; mainly clear and dry
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, beautiful; high 72
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 5
Nation
Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel.