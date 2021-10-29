A former University of Minnesota gymnast is suing the school for eliminating his sport, alleging that administrators engaged in sex-based discrimination by letting Title IX compliance concerns influence their decision to cut three men's teams last fall.

The U eliminated its men's gymnastics, tennis and indoor track programs last October, citing an athletics department budget deficit caused by the pandemic and gender balance concerns. At a news conference on the Twin Cities campus Friday, former U gymnast Evan Ng and his lawyers argued the university mistakenly assumed the federal law requires the proportion of male athletes to match the proportion of men in the student body.

"Limiting opportunities for athletes to compete in school sports, like we've seen at the University of Minnesota, by establishing sex-based quotas is clearly unlawful," Caleb Trotter, an attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, said in a statement. "Simply eliminating men's programs does nothing to create more opportunities for women."

Ng and his lawyers are seeking reinstatement of the gymnastics team in particular. Ng, a U sophomore, only competed for the Gophers for one season before his gymnastics career was unexpectedly cut short.

Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle said last fall that eliminating the men's programs affected 34 male athletes, and the U expected to have 31 fewer women athletes the following season. He wanted the student-athlete population to better reflect the gender balance of the student body, which was 54% female and 46% male in 2019-20.

The athletics department budget was also a major concern, with U leaders projecting it would have a budget deficit of about $75 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cutting the three sports programs was estimated to save the department about $2 million annually.

Revenue losses from the pandemic wound up being less severe than expected, however, with the department losing just over $20 million, which it will cover with a loan. Alumni and the affected student athletes and their families have continued to protest the program cuts nearly a year later.

At a Board of Regents meeting in September, about 30 members of the "Save Gophers Sports" group and former Gophers men's gymnastics coach Mike Burns told U leaders that they "are not going away." They asked why the university could not borrow an extra $2 million to reinstate the three sports teams.

Coyle told the Star Tribune in September that he has moved on from the decision and is focused "on the future."

Ng, who's competed in gymnastics since he was a child, said he was devastated by the elimination of his program. He hopes his lawsuit will help convince the university to reinstate the storied program, which was in place for nearly 120 years and produced Olympic athletes.

"I just want the opportunity to compete with my teammates," Ng said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.

Ryan Faircloth • 612-673-4234

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth