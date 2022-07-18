Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Emma Bates, of Elk River, finished seventh Monday in the women's marathon at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Ore.

With the event on U.S. soil for the first time, American marathon runners delivered a big performance, finishing fifth (Sarah Hall), seventh (Bates) and eighth (Keira D'Amato).

Bates was the 2018 U.S. champion in the marathon and earned a trip to the world championships with a second place finish in last year's Chicago Marathon.

In Chicago, she ran a then-personal best two hours, 24 minutes and 20 seconds, and she bettered that Monday, at 2:23:18.

Hall posted a 2:22:10, and D'Amato was right behind Bates at 2:23:34. Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreslase won gold in a world championship record 2:18:11.