LOS ANGELES — The positive to take from the Twins' 8-5 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday is that the performance was actually an improvement from Tuesday's game.

The Twins dropped that one at Dodger Stadium 10-3 and were pretty much out of the game after the third inning. Nothing quite went well there, from the pitching to the hitting to the fielding.

So the goal Wednesday was to put up a better fight against the best team in baseball. And that was technically a success.

The Twins fell behind early to the Dodgers (77-33), with starter Sonny Gray giving up a leadoff homer to Max Muncy plus Cody Bellinger's sacrifice fly. But the Twins rebounded immediately in the top of the third with Gary Sanchez' leadoff walk and a Luis Arraez base hit, both scoring on Jorge Polanco's home run.

That lead extended a bit in the fifth from Sanchez' leadoff home run. Yet the Dodgers tied it in the bottom of that inning on Trea Turner's RBI single and Will Smiths' RBI double.

That ended Gray's night after 4 2⁄ 3 innings with six hits, four runs — three earned — two walks and five strikeouts. Dodgers starter Ryan Pepiot went 4 1⁄ 3 innings with five hits, four earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.

Twins reliever Michael Fulmer gave up a home run to Chris Taylor in the sixth to put the Dodgers up a run. Fellow bullpen arm Griffin Jax then allowed Turner a double and intentionally walked Smith before pinch hitter Joey Gallo blasted a three-run homer so cement the victory for his team.

Cole Sands pitched the bottom of the eighth in one-two-three fashion. And the Twins did make things interesting in the bottom of the ninth from Arraez' two-out double and Carlos Correa's groundball single. Craig Kimbrel's wild pitch let Arraez score, but Polanco flew out to end the comeback.

The Twins are 57-53 and now one game back from Cleveland in the AL Central, taking them out of the division lead for the first time since June 22.

The Dodgers have now swept the Twins in four games this season by a collective score of 32-10.