Introduction: Host Michael Rand woke up Friday morning, looked at the date and came to the realization that two huge issues that seemed to be in the distance are much closer to a needed resolution; Whether the 76ers are going to trade Ben Simmons (to the Timberwolves) and a contract extension for Wild wing Kirill Kaprizov. With the Wild's preseason opener 15 days away and NBA training camps opening in 18 days, these two looming stories that have occupied our thoughts for a lot of the summer are overlapping now with football season.

5:00: Rand welcomes Vikings/NFL writer Mark Craig onto the show to talk about his season outlook and his Week 1 picks. He has the Packers winning the Super Bowl, so prepare yourselves accordingly. Rand, meanwhile, has the Vikings going 7-10.

29:00: Mike McCarthy botched another game for Dallas in its 31-29 NFL opener loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

