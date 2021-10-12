The coach of the Proctor football team resigned Monday from his coaching and teaching roles at the high school, amid a police investigation into alleged student misconduct on the football team.

Derek Parendo, who has been employed by the district for 21 years, will be on a paid leave of absence through the end of the school year and will not return next year, according to Superintendent John Engelking.

The Proctor school board approved a separation agreement with Parendo on Monday night. The measure appeared on a consent agenda and was not discussed by members. Board chair Jennifer McDonald declined to comment on the personnel matter.

Engelking told board members extra counseling services were being offered at the high school and that character-building programs are being brought in for the teams.

The superintendent said that he's never taken anything more seriously in all of his years of education.

He described the attention to the investigation as "all consuming."

"You need to know we are doing everything we can to support our students and staff," Engelking said.

He also reiterated the need to comply with data privacy laws.

Proctor police continue to investigate the allegations.

Jana Hollingsworth