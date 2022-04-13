Clayton Kershaw was perfect on Wednesday, but didn't get to finish the job.

The eight-time All-Star threw seven perfect innings, striking out 13, as the Dodgers blanked the Twins 7-0 on a combined one-hitter at Target Field.

But the 34-year-old lefthander was pulled by manager Dave Roberts after 80 pitches, costing him a chance for his second career no-hitter.

Kershaw, making his first start of the season after his 2021 ended before the playoffs because of arm pain, was OK with the decision. He hugged his teammates, including catcher Austin Barnes, in the dugout as they prepared to hit in the eighth.

"It's hard," Kershaw said. "I feel bad for Barnesy, he did such a great job, and it's fun to catch one of those. But at the end of the day, those are individual things. Those are selfish goals, and we're trying to win.

"As much as I would have wanted to do it, I've thrown 75 pitches in a sim game, and I hadn't gone six innings, let along seven. Sure, I would have loved to do it. Who knows? Maybe I'll get another chance."

Said Barnes: "Later in the season, when he's a little more built up, I think he goes out there, but I think that's the right call, taking him out there."

Gary Sanchez singled off reliever Alex Vesia in the eighth for the Twins' only hit.

Boos rained down from 17,101 fans, many the Dodgers faithful, when Kershaw didn't come out for the eighth inning. It would have been the 24th perfect game in MLB history, the first since Felix Hernandez did so for the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 15, 2012. Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has one career no-hitter, against Colorado in 2014.

There has never been a combined perfect game in the majors.

Imperfect as it was, L.A. still took the two-game sweep, putting the Twins at 2-4 in their season-opening homestand. The Dodgers hit four home runs off Twins relievers.

Chris Paddack, who came in a trade from the Padres the day before the season-opener, made his Twins debut and went four innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out three.

Mookie Betts hit a leadoff double to start against Paddack, and the Dodgers would proceed to load the bases from a Gio Urshela throwing error at third base and Paddack hitting Max Muncy with a pitch. Justin Turner then smacked a two-RBI double before Paddack committed his own fielding error, slipping while trying to cover first, to load the bases again. But he pitched out of that, striking out Cody Bellinger and having Gavin Lux ground out.

Paddack allowed two more hits in the second and a sacrifice fly from Trea Turner to bring the score to 3-0.

Dereck Rodriguez, called up from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Wednesday's game, pitched three innings and didn't allow a hit until the eighth inning. In that stanza, he allowed back-to-back-to-back homers from the bottom of the Dodgers lineup — Bellinger, Lux and Austin Barnes.

Griffin Jax, also recently called up after Jorge Alcala went on the injured list, pitched in the ninth and gave up a homer to Muncy.