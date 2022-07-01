'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt has shown the ability to handle action and comedy simultaneously in the "Jurassic Park" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. But he has no time for jokes in this methodical "thriller." The Minnesota native plays a Navy SEAL who loses his colleagues, loved ones — and, maybe, his mind. It kind of plays out like one of his father-in-law's classic movies (he's married to Katherine Schwarzenegger) but without the one-liners. If you're going to have a hero go up against corporate America and the military, he might as well have some fun doing it. Amazon Prime

'Snowflake Mountain'

Those bratty kids who managed to get a golden ticket into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory look like angels compared with the real-life contestants in this new series. It could have easily been called "Survivor for Saps." The hosts try to teach these spoiled millennials about self-sufficiency and adaptability through tasks that a tenderfoot could handle. It's an interesting experiment but your disdain for the participants makes watching more than a couple episodes almost unbearable. Netflix

'Seth Meyers: Corrections!'

Instead of a podcast, the "Late Night" host dedicates time to this weekly series in which he answers hate mail from critics who he not so affectionately refers to as "jackals." Each installment is largely unscripted, giving viewers a chance to see a looser, edgier side of the host. The online series just celebrated its 50th episode with a special featuring cameos from Werner Herzog, Jeff Goldblum and Meyers' mom. YouTube

'A Capitol Fourth 2022'

There's nothing like celebrating Independence Day in the great outdoors, but if you can't see fireworks in person, this annual special is the next best thing. Country-music star Mickey Guyton hosts the 42nd-anniversary broadcast from Washington, D.C., with appearances from Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams and Gloria Gaynor. 7 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Maggie'

This series, originally picked up by ABC, is an old-fashioned romance, if only because its characters meet in person rather than with a dating app. Rebecca Rittenhouse ("The Mindy Project") plays a psychic whose mental abilities keep getting in the way of her love life. She's joined by a long list of sitcom veterans, including Angelique Cabral from co-creator Justin Adler's previous series, "Life in Pieces," all skilled at playing endearing variations of the wacky neighbor. Wednesday, Hulu