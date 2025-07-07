Judge drastically reduces $1.1 million jury award in ‘wrongful conception’ vasectomy lawsuit

The Hennepin County judge who oversaw a rare “wrongful conception” jury trial has ordered the $1.1 million award for damages be reduced by $495,000.
The damages awarded to Megan and Steven Szlachtowski stemmed from a medical malpractice lawsuit after Steven’s vasectomy results were read incorrectly by a nurse with Minnesota Urology and the family dealt with an unplanned pregnancy. The damages included the cost of raising the child to the age of 18 along with several awards for physical and emotional distress.
The jury was also asked to determine the benefit the child would bring to his parents over the course of their life. They put that number at $0.
Earlier this year, Minnesota Urology filed eight post-trial motions challenging the jury decision and seeking to reduce damages. In an order filed last month, Judge Bridget Sullivan denied five motions and granted three.
The largest reduction came from the $450,000 the jury awarded Megan for emotional distress from the unplanned pregnancy. Sullivan determined that number was excessive and cut it to $120,000. Last week, the Szlachtowskis notified the court that they will seek a new trial challenging that order.
Sullivan wrote there was a 12-month period where Megan could claim emotional distress — from when she found out she was pregnant to six months after giving birth — meaning the award amounted to $37,500 per month.
“The period of emotional distress was short,” Sullivan wrote, “and the physical aspects of the pregnancy and birth and aftereffects were not atypical.”
She added that while Megan dealt with health issues, there was no medical testimony that it was permanent, and Megan’s therapy appointments for emotional distress ended “after only a few short visits.”