A good time after one of the most difficult Lynx losses in recent memory, coach Cheryl Reeve was asked about her defense.

"What defense?'' she responded. "I didn't see us play any defense.''

There were a lot of things the Lynx didn't do in Tuesday's 105-89 loss to the Chicago Sky at Target Center.

They didn't defend, and that was right out of the gate as the Sky scored 39 first-quarter points.

They didn't take care of the ball, committing 20 turnovers that led to 32 Sky points, the third game in a row with 20 or more turnovers.

They certainly didn't match the pace of the Sky, which got one good shot after another by consistently beating the Lynx defense down the floor. The Sky scored the most points against a Lynx team since July 2011.

“We were never in a situation where we were dictating the pace. These are some of the worst stats in the history of our franchise.” Cheryl Reeve

Except for a brief stretch to start the second quarter, when the Lynx trimmed the Chicago lead to two points only to see the Sky push right back, it was a one-sided game on both ends of the court.

"Most definitely,'' said center Sylvia Fowles when asked if it was one of her most disappointing losses with the Lynx. "I don't think we did anything we were supposed to do. Definitely one of the most disappointing losses.''

Statistically for Minnesota (4-6) it was a struggle in almost every area.

Chicago (5-7) which won its third consecutive game, set or tied all sorts of season records for a Lynx opponent, including:

Most points, first quarter (39).

Most points in a half (58).

Most points in a game (105).

Shooting percentage (57.1)

Three-pointers made (12).

Points off turnovers (32).

BOXSCORE: Chicago 105, Lynx 89

Coming on the heels of a strong defensive performance in a victory over Los Angeles on Saturday, Reeve said she didn't even recognize her team in the first quarter Tuesday. Now the Sky, getting healthy, is a more potent offensive team than the Sparks. But …

"To have a team come in and knock you out in the first [quarter], and have no response to it," Reeve said. "… We were never in a situation where we were dictating the pace. These are some of the worst stats in the history of our franchise."

On offense the turnovers continue, and Reeve's frustration grows. "That's who we are," she said. "I can't coach offense. Thirty-two points off turnovers. I have to continue to find answers."

Napheesa Collier scored 27 points. Fowles had 14 points and nine rebounds. No other Lynx player scored in double figures. Meanwhile, six Sky players scored 10 or more points, led by Allie Quigley, who scored 23 off the bench, and center Stephanie Dolson, who had 17.

Chicago was up 20-11 before the game was five minutes old. The Sky was up as many as 17 in the opening quarter and was up 16 to start the second.

Then, for seven minutes, the Lynx pushed back. They started the second quarter on a 22-8 run — with Collier scoring 10 — to pull within 47-45 on Collier's layup.

But then the Sky turned two Lynx misses and two Lynx turnovers into an 11-0 run that pushed the lead back to 13 and the Lynx never threatened again.

Down nine at the half, the Lynx were outscored 12-6 to start the third and found themselves down 15. They trailed by as many as 27 points.

It was a game reminiscent of the Lynx's loss in Seattle earlier this season. But the fact that it happened in Target Center made it worse.

The good news? The Lynx have no time to dwell on this. They head to Dallas for Thursday and Saturday games against an athletic, high-scoring Wings team.

The bad? The Lynx have yet to win on the road this season (0-3).

"We have to learn from it," Collier said. "Dallas is another team with athletic people.

"We know what we need to do. We're smart basketball players. But sometimes we get stuck on our heels and it shows."