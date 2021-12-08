Cheryl Reeve was officially named coach for the USA National Team on Wednesday, putting her in line to coach the 2024 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team in Paris.

Reeve, the general manager and coach of the Lynx, was an assistant for the past two Olympic teams. The Americans have won seven consecutive gold medals and 55 game in a row.

"You feel honored, you feel humble, you feel grateful, and you feel excited," Reeve said at a Target Center news conference. "There are so many things you go through. Honored to be part of one of the greatest sports dynasties ever. To represent your country at the highest level of sport, you feel honored."

Reeve will also coach the national team at the 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Washington, D.C. and the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney, Australia. Like all countries, the U.S. must qualify for the Olympics.

The 55-year-old Reeve will continue to coach the Lynx, who have won four WNBA titles in her 12 seasons.

"I can't say enough about our Lynx family," she said. "There's no owners better to play for than Glen and Becky Taylor. It's not lost on me that I'm sitting here because of some really great players that we've had."

Reeve succeeds Dawn Staley, who coached the Americans to a gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games, which were actually held this summer in Tokyo.

"Becky and I are thrilled for this historic opportunity for Cheryl," Glen Taylor said via a news release. "We have been fortunate to witness Cheryl's leadership and success over the years."

Marc Lore, who is buying the Timberwolves and Lynx from Taylor along with Alex Rodriguez, tweeted: "I am so proud to have you as a part of this organization."